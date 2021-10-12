TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 120.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.33. 278,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,573. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

