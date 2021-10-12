TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

