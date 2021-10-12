TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 129 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 68,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,680. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

