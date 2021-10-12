Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.59.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.