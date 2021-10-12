Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,175,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,535,016.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 590,582 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.