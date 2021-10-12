Truist Securiti Weighs in on OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Securities dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.