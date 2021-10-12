TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.19

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.19 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 853,809 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £442.64 million and a P/E ratio of 43.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

