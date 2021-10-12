Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 60 at Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 54.94 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.59.

In other news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

