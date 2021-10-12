Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Down 86.8% in September

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THCA remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

