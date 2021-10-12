Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 4.2% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $35,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.60. 28,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,583. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.