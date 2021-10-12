U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 94,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

