UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.