UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $72.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 139181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

