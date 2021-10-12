Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $380.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

