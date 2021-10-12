United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.

UNFI opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

