United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.80 billion-$28.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.81 billion.
UNFI opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.