UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce sales of $46.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.79 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.35 million to $182.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $314.46 million, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $328.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of UPH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.74. 2,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,234. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

