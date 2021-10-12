Uptrennd Hits One Day Volume of $17.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $83,154.59 and approximately $17.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

