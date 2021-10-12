Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $7.15. Urban One shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 101,029 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $356.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

