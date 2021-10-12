USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00121382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,876.14 or 0.99864827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.52 or 0.06158611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

