Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.