Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Oct 12th, 2021

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Valeo has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.03.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

