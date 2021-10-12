Valley National Bancorp (VLY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/4/2021 – Valley National Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

9/29/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

9/24/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

9/17/2021 – Valley National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 102,797.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

