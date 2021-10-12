Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.11% of Dell Technologies worth $1,604,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $105.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.