Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $1,815,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

