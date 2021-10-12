Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.92 Billion Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $1,915,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

