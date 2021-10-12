Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $1,677,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

