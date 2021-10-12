Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of Incyte worth $1,722,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

