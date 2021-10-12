Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 578,245 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,926,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.82% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $1,865,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $115.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

