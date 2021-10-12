Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Boosted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.13. 76,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,508. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

