Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

