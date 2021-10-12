Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after buying an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,713,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day moving average is $172.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

