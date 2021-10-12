Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.