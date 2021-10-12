Venus Trading Down 8.2% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $288.45 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.54 or 0.00044738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,068.65 or 0.99973418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.00470594 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,294,682 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

