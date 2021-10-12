Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.20. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,996. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

