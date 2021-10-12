Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.77 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $30.77 million and $67,309.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,320.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.74 or 0.06203356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00304090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.74 or 0.01034696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00490175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.59 or 0.00379235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00293248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,180,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.