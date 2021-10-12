Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

