Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.