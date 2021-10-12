Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3,092.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 425.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.