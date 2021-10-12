Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 90.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 605,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

