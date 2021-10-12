Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,949,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 197,982 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $528.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

