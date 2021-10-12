Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 573 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 35.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ManTech International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

MANT opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

