Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

