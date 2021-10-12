Vipstar Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

