Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,264. Vitality Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Vitality Biopharma alerts:

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.