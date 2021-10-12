VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of VZIO opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,039.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

