Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VG. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

