Voss Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.