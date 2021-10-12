W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 298.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $413.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.98. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

