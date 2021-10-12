Waltonchain Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $71.16 million and $5.08 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.18 or 0.06027701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00090348 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,655,391 coins and its circulating supply is 77,934,359 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

