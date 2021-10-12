Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

