Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of LNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 2,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

